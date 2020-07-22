of Lowell
Mary E (Busby) Quinlan 94, of Lowell passed away peacefully July 20, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Garrett Quinlan who died December 27, 2013.
Mary was born in Lowell, October 12, 1925, daughter of the late William F Busby Sr and Susanna (Curry) Busby. She graduated from Lowell High School in 1942.
Mary worked for Appleton Bank in Lowell as a young woman. She volunteered for many years at St. Margaret School in Lowell, and is likely best known as one of the "Hot Dog Ladies". After raising her family, she worked as a librarian in the Lowell Public Schools, and as a clerk in the Lowell City Clerk's office.
Mary was devoted to her faith. Raised in St Peter's Parish, she has been a member of St. Margaret of Scotland Parish since 1955. What Mary loved most of all was time with her family. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She is survived by her children, Garrett Quinlan and his wife, Meg (Beauregard) of Lowell, Susan (Quinlan) Morrisey and her husband, Gerry of Tyngsboro, Peter Quinlan and his wife, Kelly (Rice) of Andover, and Joseph Quinlan and his wife, Laura (Carlisle) of Clinton; grandchildren, Garrett Quinlan and Kim Sheehan of Dracut, Katherine Quinlan and Bill Ryan of Littleton, Erin Quinlan and Ryan Getchell of Charlestown, Kayleagh (Morrisey) Nutter and her husband David Nutter of Pepperell, Patrick Morrisey and his fiancé Michaela Fitzgerald of Tyngsboro, Shannon Morrisey of Tyngsboro, Matthew Quinlan and his wife Danielle (Cohen) of Andover, Jennifer (Quinlan) Shepard and her husband Kevin of Andover, Michael Quinlan of Andover, Jacqueline Quinlan and Stephanie Quinlan of Clinton, Michael, Jack and Brian Quigley of Andover; great-grandchildren, Garrett, Avery, Devonne, Aoibheann, Cameron, Calvin, Caroline, and Quinn; a sister, Elizabeth (Busby) Cassella, and asister-in-law, Elizabeth (Moriarty) Busby. She is also survived by many wonderful cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Mary is pre-deceased by the late George Busby and wife Mary, Raymond Busby and wife Eleanor, William Busby, Anthony Cassella, Onia Quinlan, Steve Quinlan and wife Mary, Mary (Quinlan) Sweeny and husband Edward, Thomas Quinlan and wife Mary and daughter-in-law Mary Jo (Reilly) Quinlan.
Visiting hours Thurs. 3 to 7 P.M. at the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD. A private funeral mass of Christian Burial will take place at the convenience of the family. Burial in St. Patrick Cemetery, Lowell. Memorials may be made in her name to:St. Margaret of Scotland Parish, Renewal and Renovation Fund, 374 Stevens St., Lowell, MA 01851.
