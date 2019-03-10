Mary E. (McCarthy) St.Hilaire

Retired Chelmsford Town Clerk



CHELMSFORD - Mary E. (McCarthy) St.Hilaire, of Chelmsford, died on Saturday, March 2, 2019 surrounded by her family at Lowell General Hospital, following a brief illness.



She was born in Lowell on November 8, 1938 and was a daughter of the late Charles F. and Mary E. (Farley) McCarthy.



Mary was a graduate of Chelmsford High School, Class of 1956. With the exception of a few years early in her marriage, she was a lifelong resident of the Westlands neighborhood in Chelmsford.



Mary served as Chelmsford Town Clerk for over 30 years and as Justice of the Peace for more than 30 years. Always very civic minded, she served on countless community organizations and government committees and was a founding member of the Chelmsford H. S. Alumni Association.



Mary was the devoted mother of Mark V. St.Hilaire (Kristen Arnold) of Natick, Massachusetts, Matthew P. St.Hilaire of North Chelmsford and Martha A. Rappe of Chelmsford. She was the loving Gram and Nana of Matthew St.Hilaire, Brianna Rappe, Joseph St.Hilaire, Rose St.Hilaire and Mario St.Hilaire. She welcomed her first great-grandchild, Brian last summer and they entertained each other with loving smiles daily. Mary also leaves her brother, Charles P. McCarthy and his wife Joan, sister-in-law Doris McCarthy and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Phillip McCarthy, sister and brother-in-law, Judith A. Olsson and her husband Carl, and her former husband, Vincent F. St.Hilaire.



Her family was her first love and her home was the center of family activity. Mary always welcomed visitors and loved all her friends, many who were lifelong.



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the MARY ST.HILAIRE MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP in care of the Chelmsford High School Alumni Association, 6 Overlook Drive, Chelmsford, MA 01824.



At her request, services and interment will be private. Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Mary's Life on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 7:00 - 11:00 pm at the Chelmsford Lodge of Elks, 300 Littleton Rd., Chelmsford. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. For online condolences visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM and find us on Facebook. Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary