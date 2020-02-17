|
|
Mary E. Stirk
Mary E. Stirk, 59 of Londonderry, NH (formerly of Lowell), passed away after a heroic battle with cancer, on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Parkland Medical Center in Derry, NH.
Mary is the daughter of the late Mary R. Tucker and the late Daniel D. Stirk of Lowell. She is survived by her son Casey J. Stirk of Londonderry, NH, two brothers, David E. Stirk and his wife Claudia of Cecil, PA and a brother James J. Stirk of Salem, NH, a loving uncle David E. Saul of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, and a lifelong best friend whom she considered a family member Gina M. Pereira of Deltona, FL.
A funeral Mass will be held at St. Mark's Church in Derry, NH on Saturday Feb. 22, 2020 at 11:00 am.
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 17, 2020