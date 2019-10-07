Lowell Sun Obituaries
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
(978) 957-5032
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Mary Magdalen Church
95 Lakeview Ave
Tyngsboro, MA
View Map
Mary E. Trott Obituary
longtime resident of Dracut; 92

DRACUT

Mary E. Trott, 92, a longtime resident of Dracut, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother, died peacefully surrounded by her family, on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at the Palm Center Nursing Home in Chelmsford, MA. She was the wife of the late Robert A Trott, to whom she was married for 58 years.

She was born in Lowell, MA. on September 17, 1927, and was the daughter of the late John J. and Susan T. (Healey) Flanagan. She received her education in Lowell schools and graduated from Lowell High School, Class of 1946.

Mary was the secretary for the family business for 55 years for Trott Brothers Tree Service and then Allan Sign and Crane, both in Dracut. In her early years she worked at St. John's Hospital

In her free time she enjoyed socializing with family and friends, watching classic movies and listening to country music.

She is survived by a son Robert A Trott, Jr. of Lowell; four daughters, Kathleen Needham and her husband Michael of Chester, NH, Linda "DeDe" Jurgelewicz of Danielson, CT. Nancy Curley of Dracut and Lisa Reeney and her husband Michael of Lowell; six grandchildren, Heather Jurgelewicz and Eric Jurgelewicz, both of Danielson, CT., Kathryn Reeney and her husband Jonathan of Tyngsboro, Jeremy Curley and his companion Sarah Middlemiss of Derry, NH, Jessica Phinney and her husband John of Dracut, and Matthew Reeney of Lowell, seven great-grandchildren, Kassandra Curley, Jeremy Curley, Jr., Jessica Curley, Allison Reeney, Evan Reeney, Violet Phinney, Chloe Curley and two great-great-grandchildren, Sean Hare and Christopher Dardenne and many nieces and nephews.

Mary's family would like to thank the Staff of the Palm Center for their care and kindness over the last four years.

Trott

Family and Friends may call at the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., DRACUT, on Wednesday, October 9th from 4-8PM. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, October 10th, at 10AM in Saint Mary Magdalen Church, 95 Lakeview Ave., Tyngsboro, MA. Her burial will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery in Lowell. To leave an online condolence, or message, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home."



Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 7, 2019
