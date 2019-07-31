Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
H.L. Farmer & Sons Bradford Funeral Home
210 South Main Street
Bradford, MA 01835
(978) 372-9311
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
H.L. Farmer & Sons Bradford Funeral Home
210 South Main Street
Bradford, MA 01835
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Hearts Church
Bradford, MA
Mary E. (Gilmore) Woelfel


1923 - 2019
Mary E. (Gilmore) Woelfel Obituary
Mary E. (Gilmore) Woelfel

Mary E. (Gilmore) Woelfel, 95 of Haverhill, died Sunday evening, July 28, at High Points Hospice House, Haverhill, surrounded by her family.

A lifelong resident of Haverhill, Mrs. Woelfel was born October 2, 1923, daughter of the late James J. and Goldie M. (Eldredge) Gilmore.

Educated in the Haverhill school system, she graduated from Haverhill High School, class of 1941.

During World War II, Mary enlisted on her 20th birthday and boarded a train to New York to serve in the United States Navy. It was during her service that she met the love of her life, Hank, her husband. She was honorable discharged as a Radioman 3rd Class.

She was a member of Sacred Hearts Church, Bradford, and St. John The Baptist Church, Haverhill.

Mrs. Woelfel was the wife of the late Harry E. "Hank" Woelfel who died in 1995 and sister of the late James J. Gilmore, John E. Gilmore, Richard F. Gilmore, Ruth V. Smyth, Robert D. Gilmore and Alice L. Vaillancourt. Mary is survived by her brother, William A. Gilmore of Bradford

Her survivors include her daughter and loving caregiver Mary Woelfel of Haverhill, 11 sons, Michael F. Woelfel and his wife Maryann of Haverhill, Stephen E. Woelfel and his wife Jane of Norwood, Brian J. Woelfel and his wife Eileen of Haverhill, Dennis W. Woelfel and his wife Stephanie of Jupiter, FL, Kevin R. Woelfel and his wife Kerry of Haverhill, Daniel R. Woelfel of Haverhill, Thomas P. Woelfel and his wife Tammy of Salem, NH, Timothy P. Woelfel and his wife Roberta of Lowell, Patrick J. Woelfel and his wife Karen of Wheaton, IL, Mark H. Woelfel and his wife Kelli of Franklin, John R. Woelfel and his wife Sheila of Hampton, NH, 27 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

The family is grateful for the loving and compassionate care they received at the Holy Family Hospital, Haverhill and High Pointe House, Haverhill.

WOELFEL - Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her calling hours on Thursday, August 1, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the H.L. Farmer & Sons Bradford Funeral Home, 210 So. Main St., Bradford. Her Funeral will be Friday morning, August 2, at 11:00 in Sacred Hearts Church, Bradford. Please meet directly at the Church. Burial will be in St. James Cemetery, Haverhill. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the or High Pointe House, 360 Merrimack St., Bldg. 9, Lawrence, MA 01843. To share a memory or for more information please visit www.farmerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Lowell Sun on July 31, 2019
