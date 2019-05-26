|
|
a lifetime Chelmsford resident CHELMSFORD Mary Eileen (Wrigley) Hood, 100, a lifetime Chelmsford resident, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at the Palm Skilled Nursing Center, Chelmsford, surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Robert Montgomery Hood.
She was born in Lowell on December 9, 1918, and was a daughter of the late John B. and Mary E. (Dollard) Wrigley.
Eileen, as she liked to be called, attended Chelmsford Public schools, where she was Captain of the High School Girls Basketball Team. She was employed through the Town of Chelmsford in her early career as the secretary to the principal at Chelmsford High School for many years. She then worked for Cambridge Tool in Billerica, in their human resource department until her retirement. Eileen was a lifelong parishioner at Saint Mary's Church in Chelmsford. She also served as a Eucharistic Minister. Her interests were attending Bible studies, visiting the New Hampshire Mountains and Lakes as well as camping in her younger years. Eileen traveled worldwide and enjoyed spending time with her close group of friends. She was affectionately called "Auntie" by those who adopted her into their family, with whom she would spend much of her time.
She is survived by her niece Samantha Kroner and her son, Gregory Wiener and his wife and family of California; Paul Eriksen his wife, Kristen, and family of Chelmsford; Joe Eriksen his wife, Pamela, and their daughter Taylor of Chelmsford.
She is preceded in death by her sister Dorothea Wrigley Kroner, brother Vincent Wrigley and brother-in-law Richard Hood. Hood A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, May 29, at 10:00 AM, at Pine Ridge Cemetery, 130 Billerica Rd., CHELMSFORD. Memorial donations may be made in her name to , Amedisys Inc., Attn: Amedisys Foundation, 3854 American Way, Suite A., Baton Rouge, LA 70816. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the BLAKE CHELSMFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. Funeral Director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For online condolences please visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM and find us on Facebook.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 26, 2019