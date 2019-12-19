|
|
lifelong Lowell resident
LOWELL
It is with great sorrow that we announce the unexpected passing of Mary Elizabeth (nee Sullivan) Pyne, beloved wife, devoted mother and doting grandmother on Saturday, December 14th, 2019. Mary and her husband, Joseph P. Pyne, were traveling to Orlando to join the family for their grandchildren's first trip to Disney when Mary lost her courageous two year battle with cancer.
A daughter of the late John F. and Ann M (nee Farrell) Sullivan, she was born July 19, 1955 in Lowell and remained a lifelong Lowell resident. She matriculated through the Lowell school system graduating from Lowell High School in 1973 and received her BS, '77, in Mathematics and Education and a Masters Degree, '90, in Education, from the now University of Massachusetts at Lowell. She began her teaching career at the Ste. Jeanne D'Arc School in Lowell and retired from the City of Lowell as a Mathematics teacher for the Lowell school system after a thirty plus year career beginning at the Wang Middle School and concluding at Lowell High School.
Mary married Joe on December 29th 1978, at the Immaculate Conception Church, concelebrated by Pastor Rev. Thomas Reddy and Rev. Francis Ouellette, at which they also received a Papal Blessing from Pope John Paul II. It was a musical event led by Mrs. Eileen Donahue and Mrs. Walter Mack and the 40 person member Immaculate Conception Choir to which Joe belonged. They would have celebrated 41 years of marriage on the 29th of this month. Since their marriage they have made their home in the Belvidere Section of the City and are still communicants of the Immaculate Conception Church. Along with her Husband, Mary was a very strong supporter of the Arts and Charitable fabric of Lowell, especially: The Whistler House Museum of Art, The Artists of Western Avenue Studios, Merrimack Repertory Theatre and the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians to name but a few. She loved attending various Gala events throughout the Lowell area with Joe but her family was her greatest love. And her Grandchildren were her world.
In addition to her loving husband, Joe, Mary is survived by her Son, Christopher M Pyne and his wife Rebecca, of Union, NJ; her Daughter, Courtney K Gervais and her Husband Joseph of North Chelmsford, MA; her Grandchildren, Joseph Gervais, Katie Gervais and Ellie Gervais; her sisters, Karen Follett and her husband Thomas of Lowell, and Peggy Mansour and her husband Joseph of Methuen; nephew, John Follett (Angel) of Plymouth; nieces, Elizabeth Last (Patrick) of Framingham, Megan Smith (Jason) of Lowell; Alex Mansour and Angie Mansour both of Methuen and Kristina Perrin (Thomas) of Hudson NH; her sister-in-law Kathy DaSilva and her husband Joao of Naples FL, and many great nieces and nephews and cousins.
Pyne
YOU ARE INVITED TO HER CALLING HOURS FROM 3 UNTIL 8 P.M. ON FRIDAY DECEMBER 20. ON SATURDAY, HER FUNERAL PROCESSION WILL BEGIN TO FORM AT 10:30 A.M. AT THE MCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME, 14 HIGHLAND STREET, LOWELL 978-458-6816. HER FUNERAL MASS WILL BE OFFERED AT THE IMMACULATE CONCEPTION CHURCH, 144 EAST MERRIMACK ST., LOWELL AT 11:30 A.M.. BURIAL IN LOWELL CEMETERY. PLEASE VISIT WWW.MCDONOUGHFUNERALHOME.COM TO SEND THE THE FAMILY YOUR CONDOLENCES AT ANYTIME.
View the online memorial for Mary Elizabeth Pyne
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 19, 2019