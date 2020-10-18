Mary Elizabeth Westgate (O'Keefe) passed away peacefully on Sunday September 6th, at her home in Illinois with her family by her side.Born in Lowell Massachusetts she was the daughter of the late Cornelius T. and Elizabeth O'Keefe. Moving to New Bedford as a young girl she met the man who would become her husband and it was there they raised their family. They would relocate to Illinois in the 80's where they enjoyed spending time in the Antique Stores and flea markets hunting for the teapots and bears she loved to collect! There was always a story about where they came from – her grand children have fond memories of choosing one to sleep with when spending the night at Nana's. More than anything else, setting up her Christmas Village was what brought her the most joy. Every year it grew in size and she loved watching her family and friend's eyes light up when they first saw it – especially the little ones who were always mesmerized by all the animation! She was the one who was always there to lend a hand or just an ear if you needed one- and she never ended a conversation without saying "I love you".She leaves behind her loving husband Strafford of sixty-eight years, daughter Sharon Bernier and husband Don of Texas, daughter Karen Ciminello and husband Vito of Texas and son Strafford III and wife Karina of Illinois, fourteen grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren, her sister Rita Ballos of Dracut, MA, and brother Thomas O'Keefe of Dracut, MA and Michael O'Keefe of Lowell, MA.She was preceded in death by brothers John (Jack) O'Keefe, and Francis (Frankie) O'Keefe; sisters Lillian Gilberto, Theresa Koukias and Patricia Dixon.