Mary Ellen (Berry) Desmarais
of Port St. Lucie, FL

Mary Ellen (Berry) Desmarais, 73, of Port St. Lucie, FL and formerly of Chelmsford, MA passed peacefully surrounded by her family Wednesday morning, August 26, 2020 at her daughter's home in Hollis, NH.

She was married to Henry R. Desmarais, with whom she would have celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary on October 9, 2020.

Born in Lowell, she was the daughter of the late Daniel and Veronica (McTeague) Berry.

She graduated from Chelmsford High School with the class of 1964 and furthered her education, at Middlesex Community College where she earned her Associates Degree in business.

She retired from Hillard Plumbing and Heating in Lowell, MA in 2009.

She was a communicant of St. John the Evangelist Church in Chelmsford, MA.

She was a member of the Savanna Women's Club and the Peacemakers Quilters both of Port St. Lucie

She loved to travel in her RV. Mary Ellen loved spending time with her family and friends; especially her grandchildren. She would attend all of her grandchildren's events.

Besides her husband, she is survived by a son Robert Desmarais and his wife Sheri of N. Chelmsford; two daughters, Christina Hillard and her husband Ronald of Hollis, NH, and Denise Fitton and her husband Robert of Chelmsford; two step sisters, Janet and her husband, Jerry Piche of Charlotte, NC and Maureen and her husband, Lawrence Record of Belmont. NH; a brother-in-law, Omer "Mike" and his wife Kathleen Desmarais of Chelmsford, MA; 10 grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was the grandmother of the late Olivia St.Amand; the sister of the late Daniel B. Berry Jr. and the step daughter of the late James Dawson.

There will be no visiting hours. Her Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Mon. at 11am at St. John the Evangelist Church in N. Chelmsford. Burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chelmsford. Memorials may be made in her name to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.



Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
Funeral services provided by
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
(978) 251-4041
