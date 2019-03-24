Mary Ellen Fleming



Mary Ellen Fleming died peacefully February 7th at Palm Center in Chelmsford, MA. She was born in Portland, ME, the daughter of Dorothy and James E. Moore and was married to the late John H. Fleming who died on October 6th, 2018.



She attended Lowell Public Schools, and graduated from Lowell State College with a degree in education. She began her teaching career in Tewksbury and in her later years worked as an aide in special education at Chelmsford High School. She also worked summers at camp Paul and her and her husband also ran the beach at Baptist Pond for many years.



She is also survived by her four sons, John P. Of Chelmsford, Jaden Fleming of Salem, MA, Christopher Fleming of Boston, Matthew Fleming and wife Julie of Lowell, MA. Also 2 grandchildren Tyler Fleming of Chelmsford and Cassidy Fleming of Hyannis, MA. She is also survived by her sister Sheila Elliott of Pelham, NH, and several nieces and nephews.



A private ceremony will be held for Mary Ellen's family. Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 24, 2019