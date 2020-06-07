DRACUT - Mary F. (Burke) Kiernan, age 82, a resident of Dracut, died Friday, May 29, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late Richard J. Kiernan, Sr., to whom she was married for 54 years prior to his death in 2010.
She was born in Lowell on June 8, 1937, and was a daughter of the late James and Eileen (James) Burke. She received her education in Lowell schools and was a graduate of Lowell High School.
Prior to her retirement, Mary was employed for many years as a payroll supervisor for the Lowell School Department.
She was a parishioner of St. Rita Parish in Lowell and was a member of the St. Rita Ladies Auxiliary.
Mary was an avid reader and enjoyed knitting. Her greatest joy was spending time in the company of her loving family, especially her adoring grandchildren.
She is survived by a son, Richard J. Kiernan and his wife Paula of Bellingham; three daughters, Sandra Emond and her husband Leonard of Hudson, NH, Linda Santos and her husband Frederick of Newton, NH, and Kelly Bourret and her husband Raymond of Lowell; ten grandchildren, Richard J. Kiernan, III, Molly Araujo and her husband Thiago, Timothy Kiernan, Lindsay Geoffroy, Thomas Geoffroy and his wife Sarah, Steven Geoffroy, Sean Santos and his wife Taylor, Shayla Santos, Kaleigh Santos, and Jason Bourret; three brothers, William Burke of Lowell, Robert Burke and his wife Liz of Bradford, and Joseph Burke and his wife Connie of Cambridge; three sisters, Arline Burke of Nashua, NH, Susan Desruisseaux of Lowell, and Patricia Burke of Lowell; a sister-in-law, Shirley Kiernan of Lowell; and many nieces and nephews.
She was also the mother of the late Karen Kiernan, grandmother of the late Matthew Kiernan, mother-in-law of the late Kevin Geoffroy; and sister of the late James Burke.
Mary's family would like to thank Mary's caregivers, Debbie, Mary, and Hope for the care and compassion that they gave to her.
KIERNAN - Due to the current gathering restrictions, Mary's services were private. Burial in St. Mary Cemetery in Tewksbury. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary's memory to the Alzheimer's Association of MA, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd, Waltham, MA 02452. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell. For condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jun. 7, 2020.