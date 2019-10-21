Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
(978) 251-4041
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
9:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church,
115 Middlesex Street,
North Chelmsford, MA
View Map
Mary F. Moran


1924 - 2019
Mary F. Moran Obituary
Mary F. Moran of Chelmsford

CHELMSFORD, MA - Mary F. Moran, 95, a 63-year resident of Chelmsford, died Wednesday, October 16, 2019, in Chelmsford after a short illness.

Relatives and friends are invited to pay their respects from 3 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at the Dolan Funeral Home, 106 Middlesex Street, North Chelmsford, MA. Her funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church, 115 Middlesex Street, North Chelmsford, MA. Burial will follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Lowell. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary's memory to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, St. John's Church, 115 Middlesex St., N. Chelmsford, MA 01863. Her online guestbook is available at www.dolanfunralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 21, 2019
