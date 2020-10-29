1/1
Mary F. (Gill) Whitney
Wilmington

age 76, of Wilmington, passed away peacefully at home on October 27, 2020. Mary was the beloved wife of Edward C. Whitney, Jr., devoted mother of Patricia Whitney of Wakefield, Ned Whitney & his wife Christine and Kathy Timmons & her husband Erik all of Wilmington, Bob Whitney of Tewksbury and Mike Whitney & his wife Jillian of Gloucester. Special Aunt of Tara Gomez & her husband Rigo of Ewa Beach, Hawaii. Loving "Nannie" and "Nana Whitta" of Jake, Dylan and Zack Timmons, Alex, Kara, Kaycee and Joey Whitney, Devon and Ty Whitney, Kyera Tamagini, Remy and Cala Scott, Mia Gomez and Great Nanny to Kasen Kaukani. Cherished daughter of the late Mary Gill, dear twin sister of the late Margaret Buccaroni. Mary is survived by her sister-in-law of Carol Bourque of Chelmsford, her cousin Mary Boermeester of Billerica and her cherished best friend Joan Bruce of New Hampton, NH.

Due to the current situation with Covid 19 and for everyone's safety the Whitney family has decided to have a private service at this time.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Mary's memory to MSPCA Nevins Farm, 400 Broadway, Methuen, MA 01844.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Nichols Funeral Home, Wilmington. www.nicholsfuneralhome.com



Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
187 Middlesex Avenue
Wilmington, MA 01887
(978) 658-4744
