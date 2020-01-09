Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Burns Funeral Home
354 Boston Road
Billerica, MA 01821
(978) 663-3968
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Burns Funeral Home
354 Boston Road
Billerica, MA 01821
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
9:00 AM
Burns Funeral Home
354 Boston Road
Billerica, MA 01821
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Theresa's Church
Billerica, MA
View Map
Resources
Mary Frances (Courtney) Young


1934 - 2020
Mary Frances (Courtney) Young Obituary
Mary Frances (Courtney) Young

Mary Frances (Courtney) Young died peacefully on January 4, 2020 at the Palm Center Nursing Home in Chelmsford, MA. Born June 16, 1934 in Somerville, MA, Mary was the daughter of Ellen (Lynch) and Eugene Courtney. She was active in the Billerica Auxiliary. Mary is survived by her daughters, Ellen (Young) Harwood and Theresa (Young) Moran; her sisters, Jo-Ellen Courtney of Enfield, NH and Jean (Courtney) Greenough and her husband, Paul Greenough of Chatham, MA. She also leaves eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Mary is preceded in death by her husband Ed and her children Richard, Mary, Donna and Patricia. Mary faced many challenges in her life but always met them with a great deal of grace. We were all grateful for her presence in our lives and grateful that she is now at peace. Funeral from the Burns Funeral Home, 354 Boston Rd., (Rt. 3A), Billerica, Friday, January 10, at 9:00 AM followed by a funeral mass in St. Theresa's Church, Billerica at 10:00 AM. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting hours, Thursday, 4:00 to 7:00 PM. www.burnsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 9, 2020
