Mary G. Kavanagh

of Lowell; 96



LOWELL - Mary Gabriel (Regan) Kavanagh, 96, of Lowell, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Carlyle House, peacefully after a brief illness. She was the widow of the late Francis J. Kavanagh who died in 1998.



A daughter of the late Walter Regan and the late Elizabeth (Tires) Regan, she was born July 14, 1922, in Lowell, and was educated in the local schools, attending St. Peter's Grammar School and graduating from Lowell High School. In her childhood, she miraculously overcame a brain tumor which was diagnosed at age fourteen at Massachusetts General Hospital. The prayers she received from the Greater Lowell Community and St. Peter's in particular, helped her through that time. It was during this time and during her recovery, St. Jude's Divine Intervention saved her life. She ended up living to be the oldest member of the St. Jude Society in Baltimore, Maryland. She was blessed with a gift for helping people through personal crises. She had such grace and was deeply religious and her faith was at the center of her life.



In her twenties, she married the love of her life, Frank, and moved to New York City where he was a Police Officer. In the 1990's, she relocated to Lowell. She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Parish.



She is survived by sons, Kevin Kavanagh of Barefoot Bay, Florida and Frank X. Kavanagh of Framingham; her grandchildren, Melissa Kavanagh of Boston, Daniel Kavanagh of Natick, Kelley Kavanagh of Seattle, WA, and Alicia Kavanagh of Rhode Island; her brother, Walter 'Wally' Regan of Lowell; as well as a cousin, Dee Dee O'Brien of Lowell.



She was also the mother of the late Mark Kavanagh who died in 2012, and mother-in-law of the late Pam Kavanagh.



KAVANAGH - YOU ARE INVITED TO HER FUNERAL MASS ON FRIDAY, MARCH 16, 2019, AT 11 A.M. AT ST. ANTHONY CHURCH, 893 CENTRAL ST., LOWELL. A PROCESSION WILL FOLLOW FOR BURIAL AT ST. PATRICK CEMETERY. ARRANGEMENTS BY THE MCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME, 14 HIGHLAND STREET, LOWELL 978-458-6816. MEMORIALS IN HER NAME TO ST. JUDE SHRINE, 512 WEST SARATOGA STREET, BALTIMORE, MD 21201. E-CONDOLENCE SITE WWW.MCDONOUGHFUNERALHOME.COM. Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary