Mary G. (Copley) Panessiti
of N. Chelmsford

Mary (Gerry) Panessiti, 93, of No. Chelmsford, MA died Tuesday July 7, 2020, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family.

She was married to the late Joseph T. Panessiti, who died on October 25, 2013.

Born in Lowell, MA, she was the daughter of the late John and Emma Copley. She graduated from Lowell High School with the class of 1945.

To say she spent her life as a dedicated mother and homemaker would be a vast understatement; Gerry spent every day making sure her family and friends felt loved, had more than enough chocolate chip cookies to eat and celebrated every holiday/birthday/graduation/baby shower…etc. etc. etc. There was no occasion too small for her to get a party organized around!

She was a communicant of St John's Church of No. Chelmsford and a resident of No. Chelmsford since 1950. She loved to cook: made her own pasta from scratch and other delicious Italian fare. She was the best cook in the world! She sewed proficiently, making many of her granddaughter Micaellas' dresses as a young girl. She was commended in the Lowell Sun for her tireless charity work sewing doll clothes and bed linens for disadvantaged children every Christmas that she delivered to the local Fire Department for distribution. Every day of her life was an opportunity for her to give back , enjoy life and dress well! Gerry wore a dress or skirt every day of her life, usually accompanied by stylish high heels and matching jewelry.

Her biggest joy was to spend time with her loving family, usually accompanied by a fantastic meal, perfectly set table settings and plenty of laughter.

She is survived by two sons, Thomas J. Panessiti and his longtime companion Mary Deanna of No. Chelmsford MA, Edward R. and Debra Panessiti of Barnstead NH; two grandchildren, Dr. Micaella Fagan and her husband Jeff of Boston, MA and Anthony (AJ) Panessiti and his longtime companion, Ashley Pray of Lebanon, ME., a great grandson, Baker Fagan as well as many nieces, nephews and countless friends.

She was the sister of the late Russell, John, Joseph, Thomas, Paul, and Warren Copley, Emma Dodd, Beverly Copley, Patricia Smith, Muriel Barnes.

PANESSITI

PANESSITI

Mary G. (Copley) Panessiti of Chelmsford, died July 7, 2020. Her visiting hours will be Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. Funeral Thursday at 10AM at the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD. A Celebration of Life party will be held at a later date when Covid-19 protocols have been rescinded. Burial in St. Mary Cemetery, Tewksbury will follow. Memorials may be made in her name to a charity of your choice.



View the online memorial for Mary G. (Copley) Panessiti


Published in Lowell Sun on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Dolan Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
(978) 251-4041
