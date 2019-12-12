|
Mary G. (Morrow) Quinlan
Mary G. (Morrow) Quinlan, 85, passed away very peacefully on Sunday, December 8, 2019, surrounded by the love of her entire family after a period of declining health. A resident of Amesbury for 52 years, Mary most recently was living at Bridges by Epoch in Andover with her husband Thomas E. Quinlan.
Mary was born in Lowell on January 11, 1934 to W. Ralph and Rita (McNeill) Morrow. She was a graduate of Lowell High School, class of 1952. After having met the love of her life while both were working at the Appleton Bank in Lowell, Mary and Tom were married May 7, 1955. In 1965 they built their family home in Amesbury where they lovingly raised their 3 children. Mary, a devoted stay at home mom, enjoyed a second career as a secretary in the Superintendent's Office of the Amesbury Public Schools until her retirement in 1993.
Mary cherished being with her family above all else. Her greatest joy was being a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Mary enjoyed hearing about everything going on in her grandchildren's lives, reading a good book, doing crossword puzzles, sitting with Tom while watching TV and sipping her Manhattan cocktail in the evening. It just was not a Sunday without Grandma's pot roast dinner. Over the past decade, her life has been dedicated to being Tom's caretaker as he is living with Alzheimer's.
In addition to her beloved and heart broken Tom, Mary leaves her daughter and son-in-law, Noreen and Jeff Sullivan of Merrimac, and her son Michael and his partner Yelena Katalichenko of Exeter, NH. She was predeceased by her daughter, Mariann Haritas. She leaves 9 grandchildren, Matthew Quinlan and his wife Rya, Meghan Quinlan and her husband Joseph Thomas, Danny Sullivan and his partner Briana Collins, Erin Sullivan, Michael Sullivan, Kristin Sullivan, Riley Quinlan, Michael Haritas, and Sophie Haritas. She also leaves 2 great-grandsons, Thomas and Brody. She is survived by her brothers James Morrow and his wife Lillian of Chelmsford, Ralph "Butch" Morrow of Lowell, and Donald Morrow and his wife Joanne of Dracut, her aunt and uncle Joan and George Mahoney of Lowell, and her sister-in-law Mary Quinlan of Lowell, as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mary was predeceased by her sisters Rita Krikorian and Barbara Lowe.
With heartfelt gratitude, we want to thank the following for their extraordinary care and devotion to mom in her last several months...the entire staff at Bridges by Epoch in Andover, NE Community Health Services, particularly Julie and Aja, and Hospice Services of MA, particularly Jody, Jody and Juan.
By her request, services will be private for the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The , 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. Arrangements are by Paul C. Rogers Family Funeral Home, 2 Hillside Avenue, Amesbury, MA.
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 12, 2019