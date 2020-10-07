Pelham, NH
Mary (Stowell) Glaude, 63, passed away peacefully in her home, with her family by her side, on September 30, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.
Mary was born on December 10, 1956 to the late William F. and Gladys V. (Kelley) Stowell. Mary grew up in Lowell, Massachusetts, where she graduated from the University of Lowell. Shortly after, she began her teaching career. She taught mathematics at Keith Hall, the Academy of Notre Dame, and for the last twenty years at Alvirne High School in Hudson, NH, where she also served as the chair of the math department. Mary went out of her way to help students and colleagues alike in both academic and non-academic matters.
She married the love of her life, David Glaude, of thirty-nine years on April 4, 1981. Together, they traveled frequently and created many lifelong memories.
An avid reader, she was often seen with a book in her hands. In addition, Mary enjoyed spending time with her friends, of which there are many. Her laugh was infectious, and she could always be relied on to provide insightful advice.
Family was everything to Mary. She is survived by her devoted husband, David, and children, Meghan Glaude, Tyler Glaude and his wife Emily. She was the dear sister of Bill Stowell, Maureen Stowell, and Barbara Ashe. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her older sister, Catherine O'Brien.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation from 3-7pm on Thursday, October 8th in the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Avenue, Dracut, MA. To ensure the safety of all, social distancing measures will be in place and face coverings are kindly required. A Funeral Mass, with limited capacity due to the current environment, will be held on Friday, October 9th at 10am in St. Patrick's Church, 12 Main Street, Pelham, NH. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Tewksbury. In order to accommodate the many friends Mary has acquired over the years, a Celebration of Life is planned for next year.
In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Mary to support cancer research and patient care at:
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute P.O. Box 849168 Boston, MA 02284 or www.dana-farber.org/gift
