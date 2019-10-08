|
Mary (Beakey) Guziejka
of Andover, formerly of Dracut
Mary (Beakey) Guziejka, of Andover, formerly of Dracut, October 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Edward Guziejka. Devoted mother of Eric D. Guziejka, his wife Kelly R. Guziejka, of Flagstaff, AZ, Amy L. Sawyer, her husband David A. Sawyer, of Winchester, and the late Susan M. Guziejka. Loving grandmother of Sara Lane, Kim Blish, Mike Guziejka, Michael, Emma and Eva Sawyer. Sister of Richard Beakey of Lowell. Further survived by many loving nieces, nephews and friends.
Mary was born in 1932 in Lowell, MA. She received her Bachelor's of Arts in Music from Lowell State Teachers College, presently University of Massachusetts, Lowell. She then went on to pursue graduate work and eventually completing it at the University of London School of Music. Mary married Edward Guziejka on June 27th 1953, they were married 62 years at the time of Ed's passing.
Mary was passionate about music and teaching children, she was a gifted pianist. Mary taught music in Bedford, Nashua, Danvers, and Andover, Massachusetts school districts. After teaching in Andover Massachusetts for several years, Mary was hired by the Department of Defense Dependent Schools to teach overseas to American military children. Mary moved with her family to teach in Okinawa, Japan; Izmir, Turkey; La Maddalena, Italy; and West Ruislip, England. Mary had many achievements in her lifetime, as an accomplished pianist she played in competitions and concerts from Lowell to Boston and received numerous accolades. As a music teacher in Andover, she created the Harvest Festival where fifth-grade students visit senior citizens around town, singing songs, drawing pictures, and handing out gift bags.
When Mary taught overseas she received several awards for her work with children. Mary was an author and a composer. She completed, "Just the Right Note" a memoir in 2012. Mary's most noted music composition was in 1982 during the unrest in Poland. She composed, A Polish Anthem of Peace. Her anthem was played by the University of Lowell Concert Band, recorded and played on the BBC and sent to the White House.
Mary loved to socialize and was always surrounded by friends. She was very athletic, loved to swim, run/walk, and bicycle. On many days she could be found swimming her mile or half mile at her local YMCA or playing Chopin and Beethoven on her beloved baby grand piano.
