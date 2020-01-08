|
LOWELL
Mary H. "Sissy" (O'Malley) Grand, 91, a resident of Lowell, passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020 with her loving family by her side. She was the beloved wife of the late Ernest. J. Grand.
She was born in Lowell on May 31, 1928, a daughter of the late Richard and Stella (Brady) O'Malley.
Sissy was a graduate of Lowell High School and a proud member of the Girl Officers Regiment.She was a self employed hairdresser, serving clients in the Greater Lowell area.
She is survived by three children; James E. Grand and his husband Steven Spurgeon of Palm Springs, CA, Nancy J. Neglia and her husband Tom of San Diego, CA, Karen McDowell and her husband Michael of Dracut; a daughter-in-law, Carla Grand of Westford; two sisters-in-law, Marge O'Malley of York, ME and Kay Woods of Tewksbury; four grandchildren, Meghan Landers and her husband Sean, Christopher McDowell and his wife Eliza, Ross and Zachary Grand; four great-grandchildren, Dylan, Emerson and Sawyer Landers and Brendan McDowell.
She was the mother of the late David B. Grand and sister of the late John, Richard, James and Francis O'Malley.
GRAND
Relatives and friends are invited to Sissy's Life Celebration on Thursday from 4 until 8 PM at the McKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday morning at 11 AM in the Immaculate Conception Church. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery. For those who wish, donations in her name may be made to: High Point Hospice House, 360 North Ave., Haverhill, MA 01830. For directions or condolences please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 8, 2020