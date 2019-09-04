|
|
of Dunstable
Dunstable
Mrs. Mary H. (Patenaude) Urban, 92, of Dunstable, died early Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family.
She was married to the late James J. Urban who died March 29, 2001.
Born in Chelmsford, on July 28, 1927, a daughter of the late Joseph A. and Mildred (Roberts) Patenaude. She attended Lowell High School, and was a graduate of Lowell Vocational School for Hairdressing with the class of 1945.
In her early years, Mary was employed with McKeon Hairdressing Shop in Lowell. She then went to work with the Shawcross Frozen Foods in Westford, United Wood Heel in Lowell and Raytheon Corporation in S. Lowell.
Mary was a communicant of St. John the Evangelist Church of North Chelmsford.
She is survived by three daughters, Susan Stevens and her companion, David Pierce and Diane Dumont all of Dunstable and Linda Urban and her spouse, Kelly Donohue of Portsmouth, NH; a brother, Joseph and his wife, Elaine Patenaude of Naples, FL, two sisters-in-law, Ruth (Bernier) Patenaude of Belleview, FL, and Gloria (Gleason) Patenaude of West Chelmsford, three grandchildren, Michael and his wife Amie Stevens, Daniel and his wife, Shannon Stevens, and Tiffany Dumont and two great grandchildren, Hannah and Sophie. Mary is also survived by her former son-in-law, Kevin L. Dumont as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was the sister of the late Warren and Robert Patenaude, Theresa Smith, Aldea Bourrassa, and Virginia Jensen of Lowell. Mary was the grandmother of the late Kevin J. Dumont.
URBAN
Mary H. (Patenaude) Urban, 92, of Dunstable, died Sept. 3, 2019. Visiting hours Thurs. 4 to 8 pm. Funeral Fri. at 8am from the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST. CHELMSFORD, with a funeral mass at 9am at St. John the Evangelist Church. Burial in Central Cemetery, Dunstable. Memorials may be made in her name to the Merrimack Valley Hospice, 360 Merrimack St., Lawrence, MA 01843. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com
View the online memorial for Mary H. Urban
Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 4, 2019