Mary H. "Maysie" (Confort) Cheetham, age 100, a lifelong resident of Lowell died Sunday, February 16th 2020 at Chesterfields Nursing Home in Chester, CT. She was the wife of the late J. James "Jim" Cheetham, who predeceased her in 1979.
She was born in Lowell on May 29, 1919, and was a daughter of the late John and Catherine (Kotovich) Confort. She received her education in Lowell schools, was a straight A student and had aspired to be a nurse.
A true survivor, her childhood was difficult, yet she emerged strong, determined and feisty. She always told it as it "is" and you always knew where you stood with her. Prior to her retirement in 1981, May was employed for many years as a sales associate by The Bon Marche and continued to work there when it became Jordan Marsh and then Macy's. Earlier in her career, she was employed as a seamstress by Robert Leonard.
She was voracious reader and an avid and accomplished seamstress and knitter and could literally take one look at a piece of clothing and recreate it. She always found peace and contentment on the beaches of Seabrook, New Hampshire and Salisbury, Massachusetts. But May's greatest joy was the excitement and renewing spirit of her grand and great-grandchildren.
She was a longtime communicant of St. Michael Church in Lowell and lifetime faithful Catholic.
She is survived by her daughter, Mary Mazur and her longtime companion, Philip Barth of East Haddam, CT; four grandchildren, Meredith Mazur and Jennifer Mazur, both of New York City, NY, Kristine Ferriter and her husband Mark of Lolo, Montana, and James Mazur and his wife Catherine of Berlin, Germany; five great-grandchildren, Baptiste and Maxence Mazur, Anna and Thomas Ferriter, and Matias Vargas Mazur; and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.
She was also the sister of the late Mitchell Confort, John Confort, Captain Jeannette Confort, Alfredia Confort, Anne Manzi, and Eleanor Folta all of who predeceased her.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend May's Life Celebration at the MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell on Friday from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday at 10:00 AM at St. Michael Church in Lowell. Burial in St. Patrick Cemetery in Lowell. It being May's request, please omit flowers. Donations may be made in her memory to Books for Blind, a service of The National Library Service for the Blind and Print Disabled: https://www.loc.gov/nls/about/support-nls/. For condolences and directions, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
