Mary J. (Gordon) Morash, a longtime Chelmsford resident, passed away at her home on Monday, October 28, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late James A. Morash who died in 2011. Born in Malden on June 15, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Bernard and Ellen (Lennon) Gordon. She was the rock of her entire family and was loved by all who knew her. She worked at Demoulas Market for 30 years and as much as she loved her job, her customers loved her more. Mary will be lovingly remembered by her children; Susan Morash and her partner Jon Szarek of Charlestown, MA, James F. Morash and his wife Mary Margaret of Pelham, NH, Paul Morash and his wife Karolyn of Tyngsboro, MA, Carol Mullin of Tyngsboro, MA, Donald Morash and his wife Julie of Westford, MA, and Julie Mitchell and her husband Bob of Tyngsboro, MA, and her grandchildren; Stefanie, Christopher, Taylor, Brian, Jake, Sara, Michael, Matthew and Sean and her great-granddaughter, Sofia. Mary was predeceased by her sister, Helen Ellsworth and her brother Charlie Gordon.
Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday from 4 pm to 7 pm at the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9 o'clock on Thursday at St. Mary Parish, 25 North Rd., CHELMSFORD. KINDLY MEET AT THE CHURCH. Interment will follow in Pine Ridge Cemetery, CHELMSFORD. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Merrimack Valley Hospice, 360 Merrimack St., Bldg. 9, Lawrence, MA 01843. Funeral Director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For directions and online condolences visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM and find us on Facebook.
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 29, 2019