Services
Cromwell Funeral Home
506 Main St
Cromwell, CT 06416
(860) 346-6464
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cromwell Funeral Home
506 Main Street
Cromwell, CT
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Andrews Church
47 Talbott Avenue
North Billerica, CT
View Map
Mary (Condon) Jacobs Obituary
Mary (Condon) Jacobs
formerly of N. Billerica, MA

Mary T. (Condon) Jacobs, of Enfield and Cromwell CT, and formerly of N. Billerica, MA, passed away on July 4, 2019 in Middletown, CT after a lengthy illness.

Mary attended local schools and graduated from Howe High School in North Billerica in 1947, where she played varsity basketball and softball. After graduation Mom relocated to Connecticut where she settled in Enfield and raised her family. She was employed by the Little Sisters of the Poor and the law offices of Joseph Fallon in Enfield, CT prior to retiring. Later on she relocated to Cromwell, CT.

Mom was a proud Irish lady, who was known to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren as Mim, Mimi, Gia, and Gram. She was an avid Red Sox, Lady UCONN Huskies, Boston Bruins and New England Patriots fan. She enjoyed bowling and bingo with her Fox Glen friends, and loved the beach. She enjoyed time with her brother Tom at Wakeda Campground as well. Mom was very proud of all of her brothers' service to this country during WW2 and Korea, and instilled that sense of pride and patriotism in her own children.

Mary is survived by her children, Ellen V. Hill, and husband Michael Hill, Michael E. Jacobs of Enfield, CT and John R. Jacobs and his wife Ginger, of Cromwell, CT; her grandchildren, Sandra Steward and her partner Todd Marino, Kevin Steward and his wife Deidre, all of Enfield, Timothy Jacobs and his wife Kathleen of Middletown, CT, Holly C. Jacobs of Cromwell, CT, and Michael W. D. Jacobs of Cromwell, CT. In addition, Mom is survived by her great-grandchildren Alexa and Landon Jacobs of Cromwell, Kylee Steward and Olivia Marino of Enfield, and many nieces and nephews.

Mary was predeceased by her parents John P. Condon, and Mary C. (Kirwin) Condon, her brothers John, James (Bud), Joseph and Thomas, and sisters Ellen V. Condon, and Nora (Condon) McLaughlin, all of N.Billerica.

The family would like to express their thanks for all the love and support for Mom over the years.

JACOBS - Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, July 10 from 5:00-7:00 pm at the Cromwell Funeral Home, 506 Main Street, Cromwell, CT.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, July 11 at 10:30 am at St. Andrews Church, 47 Talbott Avenue, North Billerica, MA. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Pepperell, MA. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on July 9, 2019
