BUSSER- Mary Jane (Blazier), age 89, of Groton, formerly of Tewksbury, died peacefully Oct. 1, 2020.
Beloved wife of 42 years to the late Paul R., daughter of the late James & Irene (Spain) Blazier of Pittsburgh PA, mother of Paul A. (Kenlin) of Portland, OR, Raymond H. (Patricia) of Chelmsford, and Robert A. (Deborah) of Groton. Mary Jane leaves 7 grandchildren, Kai (Rowen), Derek, Colin, Fiona, Owen, Alexa Lopez (Ian) and Julia, and dear niece Barbara Ann Bigi of Charleroi PA. She was predeceased by her siblings Dorothy A. Fleischauer, Olive K. Bracken, and James D. Blazier Jr.
Mary Jane was born and raised in Pittsburgh and spent the early years of her marriage in the Washington DC area before settling in Tewksbury to raise her family. She was a homemaker, sports fan, avid reader, and cat lover.
Family and friends are invited to her memorial graveside service on Friday, Oct. 9, at 10 a.m. at Tewksbury Cemetery, 172 East St., Tewksbury. Masks and social distancing required. There are no Calling Hours. Please omit flowers. Donations honoring her memory may be made to the Lowell Humane Society.
Arrangements entrusted to Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, Tewksbury.