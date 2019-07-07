|
Educator & Principal
Lowell
Mary Jane Creegan, 71, a life-long resident of Lowell, passed away on July 5, 2019 at Brigham And Women's Hospital.
Mary Jane was born on September 22, 1947 at St. John's Hospital in Lowell. She was the daughter of the late Leo M. and Theresa (McKeon) Creegan. She is survived by her spouse, Pamela Bryan; her brother, Leo Creegan, and his wife, Judy; her niece Elizabeth McDeVitt and her husband Andrew; her niece Stephanie Creegan and her husband Robert Fardin; her nephew Leo Richard Creegan and his wife Noelle; her niece Danielle Rodriguez and her husband Paul; her niece Christina Arrabito; her nephew Bryan Tutler; her nephew Stephen Tutler and his wife Melissa; her nephew James Arrabito and his wife Casey Omara and many adoring great-nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her devoted aunt, Elizabeth (Bea) McKeon, and her niece, Colleen Creegan.
Mary Jane received her Master's in Education from the University of Lowell and enjoyed a 35-year career in the Lowell Public Schools, where she became a much beloved principal of the Margaret Brady and Abraham Lincoln Schools. In addition to her tireless support of children, she was a vocal advocate of women's issues, serving on the boards of Rape Crisis and House of Hope. She was also the founder of an informal social group of the Women's Principals Association in Lowell.
An avid golfer, she was an original full-time female member at Mt. Pleasant Golf Club, where she was a three-time Women's club champ. She loved tap dancing, and spending time with her family and countless friends. And with much warmth, she was grateful to Dr. David P. Steensma and the staff of Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Brigham And Women's Hospital for their wonderful care.
In Boston, July 5, 2019, at Brigham and Woman's Hospital, Mary Jane Creegan, 71, a Belvidere resident and the beloved spouse of Pamela Bryan. Family and friends are invited to Mary Jane's FUNERAL MASS on TUESDAY, July 9, 2019, at 11 o'clock, at the IMMACULATE CONCEPTION CHURCH, 144 East Merrimack St. Lowell. PLEASE GO DIRECTLY TO THE CHURCH. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, N. Tewksbury. At her request, visiting hours will be private.
Following her Funeral Mass and Burial, a celebration of Mary Jane's life will take place at 1 pm, at Mt. Pleasant Golf Club in Lowell. Family and friends are most welcome. As an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary Jane's memory to the Colleen Creegan Memorial Scholarship Fund at Lowell High School, c/o The Greater Lowell Community Foundation, 100 Merrimack St., Suite 202, Lowell, MA 01852 or at www.glcfoundation.org, or to the local charity It's All About the Kids, c/o 72 Pentucket Ave. Lowell, MA 01852.
Published in Lowell Sun on July 7, 2019