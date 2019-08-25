|
Mary Jeanne (Sullivan) Musial, 77, a longtime resident of Lowell died Friday, August 23, 2019 at her home following a long illness. She was the beloved wife of Eugene G. "Sluggo" Musial, Sr., with whom she would have celebrated 50 years of marriage on August 28th.
She was born in Woburn on August 14, 1942, and was a daughter of the late Richard F. and Lillian R. (Spencer) Sullivan. She received her education in Woburn schools and was a graduate of St. Charles High School.
Prior to her retirement, Mary was employed for over 20 years at the Marshall's Distribution Center in Woburn.
She enjoyed crocheting, reading, going to The Beacon, and spending time at the Dom Polski Club in Lowell. However, her greatest joy came from spending time in the company of her loving family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Mary is survived by her son, Eugene G. "Geno" Musial and his wife Elizabeth of Lowell; two daughters, Debby Gilman of Lowell and Renee Masse and her husband Keith of Lowell; eleven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, two sisters, Lynda Sullivan and Jan Collins and her husband Fred, all of The Villages, FL; and many nieces and nephews.
She was also the mother of the late Cherie Tanguay, the grandmother of the late Kristen Musial, the mother-in-law of the late Dave Gilman, and the sister of the late Gail Sullivan.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Mary's Life Celebration at the MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell on Tuesday from 9:30 until 11:30 AM followed by her Funeral Service at 11:30 AM at the funeral home. Burial in Westlawn II Cemetery in Lowell. For condolences and directions, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 25, 2019