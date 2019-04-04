|
Mary (Werner) Jensen joined her beloved husband in heaven on March 29, 2019. Mary was born in Somerville Mass. and married Bill Jensen when she was 19. They were married for 52 years. Mary made friends wherever she went and they sustained her after Bill's passing 10 years ago. She sang in the Westford Senior Center choir, was a member of TOPS at the Chelmsford Senior Center, volunteered at Robinson School in Westford and was a long-time member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church where she had many caring friends.
Mary is survived by her two daughters, Linda of Worcester and Darlene and Tom Donaruma of Townsend, as well as three grandchildren, Ashlie, Joseph and Michael. She is also survived by two sisters, Carol Stoia of Methuen and Charlotte Gesling of Port Hueneme, California. She was predeceased by her brothers John and Richard. Mary enjoyed the peacefulness of watching birds from the porch that Bill built, writing poetry, reading her bible, gardening and spending time with family and friends. She and her unique sense of style will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Jensen Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Mary on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 pm at the Badger Funeral Home, 347 King St., Littleton. Her funeral service will be on Saturday at 10:00 am in St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 75 Cold Spring Rd., Westford. Burial will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery, Westford.
