Of N. Chelmsford, MA
Ms. Mary Joan (Griger) Shea, LPN, of N. Chelmsford, MA died peacefully with her daughter by her side Monday afternoon, August 5, 2019 at The Courville at Nashua in Nashua, NH.
She was the former wife of the late Leo P. Shea who died in March of 2007.
Born in Monessen, PA on June 15, 1922, the daughter of the late Stephen J. and Mary (Slebodnik) Griger.
She was employed as a Licensed Practical Nurse with the former St. Joseph Hospital in Lowell.
Mary enjoyed quilting, playing bingo, and traveling to Foxwoods. She loved spending time with her great grandchildren.
She is survived by two sons, Dr. Leo S. and his wife, Cindy Shea of Belfast, ME, and Kevin J. Shea of Seminole, FL; a daughter and her husband, Maureen and Andrew Borodawka of Lowell, MA; a son-in-law, Jay and Madeline Manuel of Eunice, LA, and eleven grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren, as well as several nieces, nephews, and close family friends.
She was the mother of the late Marilyn Manuel, the grandmother of the late Kevin Shea Jr., and the sister of the late Catherine Llewellyn, and Sophie Edwards.
A Funeral Service for Mary will be held Mon. at 11 am at the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD. Burial in St. Mary Cemetery, Tewksbury, MA. Memorials may be made in her name to the Home Health & Hospice Care, 7 Executive Dr., Merrimack, NH 03054. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 9, 2019