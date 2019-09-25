|
Loving Mother, Grandmother,
Great-Grandmother, Aunt
Mary Julia (Fernandes) Dilworth, of Hudson, New Hampshire, formerly of Lowell, MA, died September 21, 2019, in Nashua, after a brief illness, aged 94 years. She was the beloved wife of the late Howard L. Dilworth Sr.
Born in Lowell, February 24, 1925, a daughter of the late Joseph V. and Julia (Gouveia) Fernandes. She received her early education in the Lowell School System and was a graduate of Lowell High School, with the Class of 1943. She furthered her education, earning an Associate's Degree in Office Administration from Lowell Commercial College in 1945.
As a young girl, Mary began her working career cleaning chickens at her aunt's store in Lowell. After graduation, she worked in various businesses, including Lincoln Labs in Bedford, MA.
Her love of music and dance took her to the Carousel Ballroom, where she met her future husband, Howard. Deciding that Howard was the one for her, they married in 1964, and she lovingly took on the challenging job of being a step-mom to three children.
Mary was a wonderful pianist, and music was a huge part of her life. Whether playing classical pieces or hymns, accompanying her sister and singing duets, or playing along with her father on the mandolin, music was always being played in the house while she grew up.
An active member of the Portuguese congregation of the Elliot Presbyterian Church, she sang in the choir and performed in many musical productions. She also loved to go on outings with the social club including ski weekends, trips to historic sites, and most of all, girl's weekends to New York City to see Broadway shows.
Mary loved the ocean, and from the family camp in Maine they would often go on trips to the coast, spending time in Portland at Cape Elizabeth and other towns along the way to Bar Harbor. Autumn, during foliage season, was one of her favorite times of year.
She enjoyed doing all kinds of crafts, from sewing clothes for family members and knitting blankets for Project Linus, to baking and decorating elaborate cakes for family and friends. An avid gardener, she had not one, but two green thumbs, always bringing back to life what others thought to be hopeless.
She is survived by a son, Roger W. Dilworth of Hudson, NH, a daughter, Deborah A. Hayes and her husband John of Litchfield, NH, a granddaughter, Sarah E. Costello and her husband Glen of Litchfield, NH, and a great-granddaughter, Addison C. Costello. Two nieces, Robin H. Valovich and her husband James, and Ruthann H. Spencer and her husband Keith. A great-nephew, Steven D. Giarratani. She was the mother of the late Howard L. Dilworth Jr., and sister of the late Ruth H. Hall.
In Nashua, NH, September 21, 2019. Mary J. (Fernandes) Dilworth, aged 94 years. Friends will be received at the MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell, on Thursday from 10 to 11:45 AM, followed by her Funeral Service at the funeral home at 12 PM. Interment in Edson Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Nashua Soup Kitchen and Shelter, P.O. Box 3116, Nashua, NH 03061 (https://nsks.org/donate). Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy. Please visit Mary's Life Tribute at www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 25, 2019