Mary Katherine (Manning) Lynch
of Lowell; 61
Mary Katherine (Manning) Lynch, of Lowell, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at the age of 61. She was the loving wife of Charles P. Lynch. Born in Norwood on September 7, 1958, she was the daughter of the late John Barrett and Doris P. (DeAngelis) Manning, and sister of the late Jacqueline Manning.
Kathy enjoyed watching her favorite cooking shows, reading the Lowell Sun and she loved spending time with her family and friends. Kathy spent the last 20 years as a Lowell resident. Prior to residing in Lowell, she enjoyed living in the sunny weather of Florida with her husband. During her childhood and early adult years, she was raised alongside her siblings in Foxboro.
Besides her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Chelsea F. Lynch of Lowell; sisters: Charlene Elliott and her husband, Paul of Foxboro, Doreen Mason and her husband, Robert of Lowell; her brother John B. Manning and his wife, Jodi Petrucelli of Westwood; her mother-in-law, Dolly Lynch and sisters-in-laws: Linda Constance and Dolly Lynch, all of Florida; her sister-in-law, Patty Aaron of Foxboro; brother-in-law, Stephen Lynch of Colorado and many nieces, nephews and cousins from both sides of the family.
LYNCH - Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend visiting hours on Monday, February 17, 2020 from 4 to 7 PM in the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South Street, Foxboro. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM on Tuesday, February 18th at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 58 Carpenter St, Foxboro, followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery.
Donations in Kathy's memory may be made to the
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 14, 2020