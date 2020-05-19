Mary Kathryn "Kathy" Burk
1954 - 2020
beloved wife, sister,

aunt and daughter

LOWELL /MELVIN VILLAGE

Mary Kathryn 'Kathy' Burk, 66, of Lowell, MA / Melvin Village, NH, a beloved wife, sister, aunt and daughter passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 15, 2020 at Concord Hospital after a courageous fight with lung cancer and COVID-19 Disease.

Kathy was born in Lowell on January 17, 1954 and was a daughter of the late Edward E. and the late Rita M. (McMahon) Burk. Kathy was raised in Lowell and was educated throughout the area, graduating from Lowell High School. Kathy moved to New Hampshire where she and her husband David resided for over 35 years.

Kathy's infectious smile brought joy to all who knew her. Kathy loved spending time at the beach with her family; toes in the sand and laughing in the sun. Kathy loved the lake, a good book and a crisp glass of wine.Kathy was an avid gardener, spending countless hours beautifying her yard and deck.

Professionally, Kathy spent over 30 years as an office manager. Most recently she worked with Charles Simpson DDS, and she will be dearly missed by her patients and coworkers alike.

Kathy loved her husband David dearly. They spent 35 wonderful years together. Their time was spent traveling, with many sunshine filled trips to Florida, taking leisurely drives to antique car shows, adventurous snow cat rides up Mt. Washington and skiing the mountains of New Hampshire.

Kathy's zest for life was unparalleled and she will be dearly missed by all. She is survived by her husband David Eaton, her three siblings, Edward F. Burk of Lowell, Susan E. Garrigan (Burk) of Lowell, Richard J. Burk and his wife, Carol of Westford; her three nephews, Kevin Burk and his wife Jackie of Lowell, Philip Garrigan Jr. and his wife Nicole of Lowell, and Patrick Garrigan of Lowell; her two nieces, Kimberly Burk of Westford, and Kristen Burk of Westford. Kathy also leaves behind many aunts, uncles and cousins, including Martha Flood who she thought of as another sister.

DUE TO THE UNFORTUNATE SOCIAL RESTRICTIONS THAT ARE CURRENTLY IN

PLACE, THERE WILL BE NO PUBLIC FUNERAL PROCEEDINGS. HOWEVER, THERE WILL BE A CELEBRATION OF LIFE AT A LATER DATE IN LOWELL,MA.

The Baker-Gagne Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Wolfeboro is assisting the family with the arrangements. To share your condolences, messages, stories and sign an online guest book, visit www.baker-gagnefuneralhomes.com.



Published in Lowell Sun on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Baker-Gagne Funeral Home - Wolfeboro - Wolfeboro
85 Mill Street
Wolfeboro, NH 03894
(603) 569-1339
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 18, 2020
Such a sweet lady who always greeted us by name wherever we saw her. A fixture and welcome sight at first Dr. Gaillardetzs office and then Dr. Simpsons office. You will be missed, Kathy! God Bless❤
Chris Tibbetts
Friend
May 19, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
Rick Gagne & Staff
