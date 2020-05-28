Mary L. (White) Folven
1921 - 2020
of Lowell; 99

LOWELL

Mary L. (White) Folven, 99, of Lowell, passed away due to complications from Covid-19 on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at D'Youville Senior Health Care Center. She was the widow of Raymond R. Folven who passed away in 1994.

She was born on April 6, 1921, in South Boston, and was a daughter of the late Edward and the late Elizabeth (Madison) White, and the sister of the late Elizabeth (White) Toomey, Irene White and Jean White. She grew up and attended the Gate of Heaven school in South Boston. She worked as a secretary for the U S Army Base in South Boston. She loved to dance ,winning numerous dancing contests at the USO. There she met her husband of 49 years, the love of her life, Raymond. They settled, and raised their family in Lowell. She was a longtime resident of the Belvidere Section of the city, and a communicant of the Immaculate Conception Church. She spent the better part of her adult life caring for her children. The latter part of her life was spent in a nursing home where she enjoyed many special events, birthday parties and visits with her children and grand children. She leaves her four children; Jeannette Daskey of Hampton, NH, widow of the late Denis Daskey, Steve Folven, Ray Folven and Brian and his wife Nicole Folven, all of Lowell, her grandchildren; Matthew and Nicolas Folven of Lowell, Gary McCullough and his wife Kim of Hancock, NH, Greg McCullough and his wife Cassandra of Wilton, NH, Tom Daskey of Wilton, NH and John Daskey of Deerfield, NH and her great grandchildren, Danielle O'Grady and her husband Shawn of Lyndeborough, NH, and Michael McCullough of Bennington, NH, and her great great grandchildren , Shawn O'Grady Jr. and Cassadee O'Grady of Lyndeborough, NH. She also leaves numerous nieces and nephews including Edmund Toomey and Robert Toomey of Boston, and Kevin Toomey of Manchester CT, and Sister Elizabeth Joseph of Medford.

Her family would like to thank everyone at D'Youville Senior Care Center for the many years of loving care that Mary received, and also extend a special thank you to everyone on the Covid unit for their recent assistance which exemplifies their daily dedication to the exceptional care given to each of their patients.

Folven

Due to regulations regarding the COVID-19 Pandemic, her burial services will take place privately at St. Mary Cemetery. Arrangements by the Mahoney Funeral Home, 187 Nesmith Street, Lowell, MA 978-452-6363, www.mahoneyfuneralhome.com.



Published in Lowell Sun on May 28, 2020.
