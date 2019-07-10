Lowell Sun Obituaries
Mary L. Frevold


1937 - 2019
Mary L. Frevold Obituary
U.S. Navy Veteran

Billerica

Mary Louise (Lou) Frevold, age 82, wife of the late William R. Frevold Jr. died peacefully at her home on Monday.

She was born in Mayfield, PA, June 22, 1937, the daughter of the late Joseph and Domacella Pittsman and was raised in Pennsylvania. Later moved to California and settled in Billerica 50 years ago.

Mrs. Frevold obtained her Nursing Degree from the University of Pennsylvania in 1958. She proudly served as an officer in the US Navy and worked at the Bedford VA Hospital for over 30 years having retired at the age of 72.

She is survived by her sons, William Frevold III and his wife Julia, Keith Frevold and his wife Vanessa and Kirk Frevold and his companion, Sherri Cargnel all of Billerica; her sisters, Katherine Nixon and Grace Earyes of PA and three grandchildren, William Frevold IV, Nicole Frevold and Max Frevold. She was the grandmother of the late Joseph Frevold.

Also, over the years she was a second mom to many people who loved her dearly.

FREVOLD

A graveside service will be held Saturday at the Fox Hill Cemetery, 130 Andover Rd., Billerica at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Arrangements under the care of the Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home, Billerica. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com.



Published in Lowell Sun on July 10, 2019
