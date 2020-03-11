|
Lynch, Mary L. (Galante) "Muriel", age 97, of Wilmington, passed away on March 9, 2020. Mary was the beloved wife of the late William J. "Snapper" Lynch, dear mother of Barbara Brennick and Francine Hersom both of Wilmington and William J. "Snookie" Lynch, Jr. of North Reading. Loving "Nana" of Ann Marie, the late Kelly, Stephanie, Dickie, Timothy, Kasey, the late Nikki and the late Vicky. She was fondly known as "Nin" to her 11 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great granddaughters. Daughter of the late John and Anna (Pacella) Galante. Mary was the last of eight siblings and is further survived by many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will gather for a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Dorothy's Church, Main St. (Rte. 38), Wilmington, on Thursday, March 12th at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Wildwood Cemetery, Wilmington.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's memory may be made to The Carroll Center for the Blind, 770 Centre St., Newton, MA 02458.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Nichols Funeral Home, Wilmington. www.nicholsfuneralhome.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 11, 2020