Mary (Tournas) Lallas, 96, of Lowell, MA and Gilford, NH passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Saturday, August 24, 2019.
Mary was the daughter of the late George S and Stavroula (Vlahakis) Tournas. She was the loving wife of Nicholas C Lallas who predeceased her.
A lifelong resident of Lowell, she was a Lowell High School Carney Medal Scholar and graduated from Northeastern University with honors. She owned local businesses including an accounting firm and Lallas Buick, becoming one of the first General Motors female franchisees. She was also the controller for CTM, Ltd in Boston.
Mary was active in the Holy Trinity and Transfiguration Greek Orthodox churches. She was a past Grand Matron of the Eastern Star. She donated to many charities focusing on education and resolving hunger.
She was an accomplished cook and avid traveler. She traveled the world and enjoyed weekends on Lake Winnipesaukee at Lake Shore Park. But her most cherished time was that spent with her loved ones.
Mary is survived by her son, Nicholas C. Lallas, Jr and his wife, Veronica O'Shea; her daughter, Barbara Lallas; and many loving nieces and nephews, their children and grandchildren whom she adored.
She was predeceased by her brother, Nicholas Tournas and his wife Jenny; in-laws George Lallas, Martha and Chester Shaw, Samuel Lallas, Mary and Philip Brouillette, James and Catherine Lallas, Pauline and Clare (Bud) Howard, Stavroula (Honey) and Richard Levasseur; and her nephew James Lallas.
Mary and her family have much gratitude to her wonderful friends and caretakers who surrounded her with love and became part of the family.
Relatives and friends will be received at the M.R.LAURIN FUNERAL HOME, 295 Pawtucket St. Lowell on Wednesday, September 4th from 4:00pm to 7:00pm. Her funeral will take place on Thursday, September 5th at 10:00am at the Funeral Home to be followed by a service at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Lowell at 11:00am. Interment will follow in Westlawn Cemetery, Lowell. To honor Mary's commitment to help children continue their education, IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, memorial donations may be made in her memory to the Mary Lallas Memorial Fund, c/o Lowell Five, 23 Fletcher St. Chelmsford, MA. 01824. Funeral arrangements under the direction of directors, Louis M. Fazio III, Scott Laurin and M. Richard Laurin. For condolences or directions, please go to www.laurinfuneralhome.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 1, 2019