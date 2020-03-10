|
Mary (Kenney) Lindermuth passed away peacefully on a beautiful March 9th morning. She spent her last days gazing out at her Pepperell farm and home of nearly forty years, surrounded by the family to whom she and her husband, Dr. John Lindermuth, dedicated their lives. Mary was 75 years old.
Mary committed her life to nurturing her loved ones. The oldest girl among six siblings, Mary grew up in Corpus Christi, Texas, helping her father Joseph Kenney and mother Mary (Kennedy) raise the Kenney Family (Joseph, Margaret, Jane, Ann, and Katherine). Mary met John in the summer of 1967 and the two married at St. John's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. She worked as an occupational therapist for Easter seals in College Station, Texas as John attended veterinary school at Texas A&M University. The Lindermuths went on to raise six children of their own—Kirsten (David Pacaro) of Townsend, Massachusetts, Johanna (Robert Gervais) of Townsend, Cassie (Travis Adams) of Pepperell, John (Danielle) of Washington, D.C., Joelle (Anthony Doyle) of Palos Park, Illinois, and McAul (Erich Parent) of Clarendon, Vermont.
She received her bachelor's degree from Texas Women's University in Denton, Texas and a master's degree in occupational therapy from Boston University. She particularly loved working with children.
Mary said that the greatest honor of her life was becoming a mother and grandmother to twelve grandchildren—Madison, Makenna, and Macklyn Pacaro; Ciera and Samantha Gervais; Lindy, William, and Annaleigh Adams; John, Darragh, and Nathan Doyle; Abigail Parent; and soon-to-arrive Baby Lindermuth. She loved tending to her flock, cheering at sporting events, attending graduations and Grandparents' Days, and planning elaborately-themed celebrations.
An incredible cook and a warm conversationalist, Mary will continue to be loved and remembered by many in the community. Mary never met a stranger. She opened her heart and her kitchen to anyone she met, and her sense of humor is legendary. She was a devout Catholic, a religious education teacher and Eucharistic minister at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Pepperell, a student at the Philosophy Foundation in Waltham, a volunteer cook at the Pepperell Senior Center, and a member of Pepperell Women's Club.
Mary loved flowers, decorating her home, organizing and celebrating holidays, family vacations on Nantucket, Mexican food, and Pina colada flavored ice cream from Doc Davis. She spent most of her life in New England, but always remained a Southern Belle at heart. Her lifelong faith was constant, but she was careful not to be confused with a Saint. She could swear and lose her temper with the best of them. And Mary loved to be silly—she made up her own songs and lullabies, and would often tell her children that she adopted them from a family of cows. Above all else Mary was a wonderful mother and grandmother, and no matter where she went, she made that place feel like home. She lived with love, grace, and dignity, and her spirit and guidance will live on through her family.
Mary P. (Kenney) Lindermuth died Monday at her home surrounded by her family. A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday 10 AM March 12, at Our Lady of Grace Parish worshipping at St. Joseph's Church, 28 Tarbell St., Pepperell, MA. Burial to follow in Association Cemetery. In lieu of visitation, the Lindermuth Family welcomes all to a Celebration of Mary's Life at Kimstead Farms, 169 Hollis Street in Pepperell at 1PM on Thursday. At Mary's request, barbecue will be served. For those who wish contributions may be made in her memory to the Pepperell Senior Center, 37 Nashua, Rd., Pepperell, MA 01463. Arrangements by the McGaffigan Family Funeral Home, Pepperell, MA Please see www.mcgaffiganfuneral.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 10, 2020