formerly of Lowell, MA; 68
Seabrook, NH
Mary Lou Whelan, 68, of Seabrook and Eustis, FL passed away surrounded by her loved ones on Sunday, October 6, 2019 after a brief illness. Mary Lou was born and raised in Lowell, MA to parents J. Leo and Mary (Hogan) Baril.
Mary Lou attended Keith Academy and studied education at Fitchburg State. She earned her Master's degree at Framingham State University. She taught grade school, primarily first grade at Reilly Elementary School in Lowell for more than 30 years.
Mary Lou married Michael in 1976 and they enjoyed a strong marriage for 43 years. They had three children together, Michael, Jonathan and Jessica. She was a friend of Bill for 33 years. She was the happiest in the company of her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband: Mike; her son: Jonathan, of Seabrook; her daughter: Jessica Roch and her husband Marshall, of Winchester, MA; her three grandchildren: Riley Adams; and Lewis and Christopher Roch. She will be greatly missed for her kind and loving spirit.
Visiting hours will be from 4-6 P.M. Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, 811 Lafayette Road, Hampton. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. In lieu of traditional remembrances, donations may be made to Link House Inc., Office of Development, 197 Elm Street, Salisbury 01952. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Mary Lou's memorial website sign her tribute wall or for directions.
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 10, 2019