Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Remick & Gendron Funeral Home
811 Lafayette Road
Hampton, NH 03842
(603) 926-6500
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Remick & Gendron Funeral Home
811 Lafayette Road
Hampton, NH 03842
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Whelan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Lou Whelan


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Lou Whelan Obituary
formerly of Lowell, MA; 68

Seabrook, NH

Mary Lou Whelan, 68, of Seabrook and Eustis, FL passed away surrounded by her loved ones on Sunday, October 6, 2019 after a brief illness. Mary Lou was born and raised in Lowell, MA to parents J. Leo and Mary (Hogan) Baril.

Mary Lou attended Keith Academy and studied education at Fitchburg State. She earned her Master's degree at Framingham State University. She taught grade school, primarily first grade at Reilly Elementary School in Lowell for more than 30 years.

Mary Lou married Michael in 1976 and they enjoyed a strong marriage for 43 years. They had three children together, Michael, Jonathan and Jessica. She was a friend of Bill for 33 years. She was the happiest in the company of her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband: Mike; her son: Jonathan, of Seabrook; her daughter: Jessica Roch and her husband Marshall, of Winchester, MA; her three grandchildren: Riley Adams; and Lewis and Christopher Roch. She will be greatly missed for her kind and loving spirit.

Whelan

Visiting hours will be from 4-6 P.M. Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, 811 Lafayette Road, Hampton. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. In lieu of traditional remembrances, donations may be made to Link House Inc., Office of Development, 197 Elm Street, Salisbury 01952. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Mary Lou's memorial website sign her tribute wall or for directions.



View the online memorial for Mary Lou Whelan
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Remick & Gendron Funeral Home
Download Now