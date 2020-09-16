1/1
Mary Lou (Smith) Ziegler
SHIRLEY

Mary Lou (Smith) Ziegler, 73, of Shirley, died Monday, September 14, 2020 at Life Care of Acton following a two year struggle with cancer. Mary Lou was born in Ayer, December 2, 1946, a daughter of Charles H. and Irene C. (Fleming) Smith and was a lifelong resident of the Ayer & Shirley area. She graduated from Ayer High School in 1964. A career lasting five decades, Mary Lou worked as a hairdresser at Margie's Beauty Salon in Ayer, Apple Valley Nursing Home and Nashoba Park assisted Living Center, also in Ayer. Additionally, for over 20 years she served as the hairdresser at the Anderson Funeral Homes. She very much enjoyed her twenty two annual trips to Aruba. While at home she enjoyed working in her flower garden and spending time with her dogs. She leaves her husband of 52 years who she met at the Mohawk Club in Shirley while he was stationed at Fort Devens, Gary J. Ziegler; her daughter and son in law, Lisa Z. and Deven Cruishank of Shirley. She also leaves nieces and nephews. Her sister, Irene H. DeChara of New Jersey died in 2019. Mary Lou's family will receive family and friends at calling hours 4-7PM Friday, September 18, 2020 at the Anderson Funeral Home, 25 Fitchburg Rd., (Rte 2A) Ayer. Sadly, due to Covid restrictions, funeral services and burial will be private. Mary Lou's family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Stephanie Burton and the staff of the Life Care Center of Acton for the wonderful care provided to her during her stay there. Memorial contributions may be made to the Resident's Activity Fund, Nashoba Park Assisted Living Center, 15 Winthrop Ave, Ayer, MA 01432.



View the online memorial for Mary Lou (Smith) Ziegler


Published in Lowell Sun on Sep. 16, 2020.
