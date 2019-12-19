|
|
longtime resident of Lowell
LOWELL
Mary Louise "Mary Lou" (Gregoire) Haggerty, age 67, a longtime resident of Lowell died unexpectedly Saturday, December 14, 2019 at her home. She was the beloved wife of James T. Haggerty, with whom she would have celebrated 50 years of marriage on January 17th.
She was born in Lowell on February 2, 1952, and was the daughter of the late Joseph and Winifred (Higgins) Gregoire. She attended Lowell schools and was a graduate of Lowell Hair Academy.
In her free time, Mary Lou enjoyed sewing, knitting, and doing crafts. She also enjoyed doing puzzles and scratch tickets. However, her greatest joy came from spending time in the company of her loving family, especially her adoring grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two daughters, Tracy Pluchak of Hampton, NH and Kimberly Haggerty-Monahan and her husband William of Dracut; six grandchildren, Jake Pluchak of Lowell, Cody Pluchak of Lowell, Blake Strykowski of Hampton, NH, Ashley Monahan of Dracut, Bryan Nelson, Jr. of Litchfield, NH, and Jaxon Flaherty of Tyngsboro; and her great grandson, Maverick Pluchak. She was also the mother of the late Michael Haggerty and the late Kelly Lynn Haggerty.
HAGGERTY
It being her wish, there will be no visitation and services were private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary Lou's memory to Fresenius Kidney Care Lowell, 847 Rogers St., Ste 101, Lowell, MA 01852. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell. For condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 19, 2019