Beloved Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother
CHELMSFORD
Mary Louise (Cram) Olsson, age 89, a resident of Chelmsford since 1953, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at House in Lincoln. She was the beloved wife of the late Theodore A. Olsson, Jr. who died in 2008. She was born in Lowell on December 19, 1930 and was a daughter of the late Ralph M. and Mary Ellen (Axon) Cram. Mary grew up in the Pawtucketville section of Lowell and was a graduate of Lowell High School, class of 1948, and Lowell General Hospital School of Nursing, class of 1951. On July 11, 1953, Mary married the love of her life, Theodore. She was a former mother advisor for I.O.R.G., Lowell Assembly #54. She was a former member of Central Baptist Church in Chelmsford and a current member of First Baptist Church in Chelmsford. She spent many years teaching Sunday School at both churches and also sang in the choir. Mary was a lifelong summer resident of Cobbett's Pond in Windham, NH, where she relished spending time with her family and friends. She lived for the Sunday family dinners. Even after her children were grown, she would host dinners for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mary is survived by her children; Theodore Alvard Olsson, III and his wife, Helen Jane Olsson, Randolph Cram Olsson and his wife, Donna Olsson, Nancy J. Swain and her husband, Richard J. Swain, and Robert P. Olsson. She also leaves eight grandchildren; Nathan and Kelly Olsson, Jeremy and Casey Olsson, Ryan and Kerri Olsson, Erin and Jason Russell, Kristin Olsson, Katelyn Olsson, Ellen and Sean Marcsisin and Jennifer Swain, seven great-grandchildren; Dylan and Stellan Olsson, Connor Olsson, William Olsson, Benjamin Russell and Nora and Owen Marcsisin and her sister, Barbara McKinnon. Visiting hours will be held on Friday from 4pm to 7pm at the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. Her Family and friends are invited to gather at First Baptist Church of Chelmsford, 2 Maple Road, Chelmsford for her funeral service on Saturday at 11 o'clock. Interment will follow in Pine Ridge Cemetery, CHELMSFORD. For those who desire, memorial donations may be made to , 75 Sylvan St., Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923 or the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Funeral Director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For directions and online guestbook, visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM or find us on Facebook.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 9, 2020