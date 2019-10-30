Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
971 Branch Ave
Providence, RI 02904
(401) 331-7390
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
971 Branch Ave
Providence, RI 02904
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anthony Church
1413 Mineral Spring Avenue
North Providence, RI
View Map
Entombment
Following Services
Highland Memorial Park
Johnston, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Foye
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary M. Foye

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary M. Foye Obituary
Mary M. Foye, PhD.
formerly of Lowell, MA; 82

Mary M. Foye, PhD., 82, passed away

peacefully on October 28, 2019 at the Village

at Waterman Lake.

Mary was born in Lowell, MA and was a daughter of the late Edward and Frances (Wood) Foye. Mary graduated from St. Patrick's High School in Lowell, MA, received her BA from Emmanuel College in Boston, MA and her Doctorate from the University of Connecticut. Mary taught at the Henry Barnard School in Providence and as a professor at Rhode Island College in Providence.

Mary is survived by her brother, James Foye and his wife Cindy, her sister-in-law Paula Foye of North Providence, and many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Celia Butterfield, Edward Foye, Rita Stemple and John Foye.

FOYE - Visitation and funeral will be held Friday, 9:30-10:30 a.m. in the PONTARELLI-MARINO Funeral Home, 971 Branch Avenue, Providence. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. in St. Anthony Church, 1413 Mineral Spring Avenue, North Providence. Entombment will follow in Highland Memorial Park, Johnston. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Parkinson Disease Association of RI, PO Box 41659, Providence, RI 02940. www.pontarellimarinofunerals.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
Download Now