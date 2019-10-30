|
|
Mary M. Foye, PhD.
formerly of Lowell, MA; 82
Mary M. Foye, PhD., 82, passed away
peacefully on October 28, 2019 at the Village
at Waterman Lake.
Mary was born in Lowell, MA and was a daughter of the late Edward and Frances (Wood) Foye. Mary graduated from St. Patrick's High School in Lowell, MA, received her BA from Emmanuel College in Boston, MA and her Doctorate from the University of Connecticut. Mary taught at the Henry Barnard School in Providence and as a professor at Rhode Island College in Providence.
Mary is survived by her brother, James Foye and his wife Cindy, her sister-in-law Paula Foye of North Providence, and many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Celia Butterfield, Edward Foye, Rita Stemple and John Foye.
FOYE - Visitation and funeral will be held Friday, 9:30-10:30 a.m. in the PONTARELLI-MARINO Funeral Home, 971 Branch Avenue, Providence. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. in St. Anthony Church, 1413 Mineral Spring Avenue, North Providence. Entombment will follow in Highland Memorial Park, Johnston. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Parkinson Disease Association of RI, PO Box 41659, Providence, RI 02940. www.pontarellimarinofunerals.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 30, 2019