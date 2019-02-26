Mary M. Geoffroy

Beloved Mother, Grandmother



and Great-Grandmother



LOWELL - Mary Margaret (Corey) Geoffroy lived to be 100 years old. She celebrated this centenarian milestone on November 17, 2018, surrounded by family and friends. In her 100 years, Mary did a lot of living. She had a wonderful marriage of 42 years with her husband Raymond J. Geoffroy, and together they raised four loving children. Ray passed away in 1983.



Mary lived to enjoy two more generations of her family, and loved her six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren unconditionally.



Mary Margaret Corey was born in Lowell, MA on November 17, 1918, one of 12 children of James Edward Corey and Dora (Brais) Corey. She was educated at the Sacred Heart Grammar School, and was a graduate of Lowell High School with the class of 1936.



Mary was employed for over 32 years with DeMoulas / Market Basket in Chelmsford.



Mary enjoyed summering in Ogunquit, Maine. Mary loved to be social. Staying active throughout her life is what kept her young and earned her the nickname "Motor Mary" from her family.



Mary loved to golf, bowl, and play cards with her friends. She was fond of Tai Chi and daily exercise to keep her young.



A longtime member of Mt. Pleasant Golf Club, Mary was a past president of the Women's Golf League. Mary established many close and long lasting friendships there. She also played golf in various leagues throughout New England and with her husband Ray in Florida while wintering there.



Mary was a Fashionista from an early age. Her outgoing personality and charm made her easy to love.



Mary passed away peacefully on Sunday evening, February 24, 2019 at D'Youville, again surrounded by her loving family. Mary was a testament to a life well lived. She will be deeply missed by her four children, Marilyn McLaughlin of Lowell, Brenda Costello and her husband John Costello, Jr. of Newburyport, Jack Geoffroy and his partner Fernando Blanco of Sag Harbor, NY, and Jill Geoffroy and her partner Gary Comeau of Lowell; her six grandchildren, Michael McLaughlin, Kelly Brox, John Costello, III, Peter Costello, Nicole Costello, and Suzanne Costello; eight great- grandchildren; her sister Dorothy Kilcoyne; and her two brothers, Robert Corey and Paul Corey. Mary was the mother-in-law of the late John McLaughlin, Jr.



Family and friends may call at the FAY McCABE FUNRAL HOME, 105 MOORE STREET, LOWELL on WEDNESDAY from 4 until 8 PM. Mary's Funeral will begin on THURSDAY MORNING at 9 o'clock from the Funeral Home, followed by her Funeral Mass at 10 o'clock at the IMMACULATE CONCEPTION CHURCH, 144 E. Merrimack St., Lowell. Burial will follow in the family lot in St. Joseph's Cemetery, E. Chelmsford. As an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's memory may be made to Women Working Wonders Fund, c/o The Greater Lowell Community Foundation, 100 Merrimack St., Suite 202, Lowell, MA 01852.



