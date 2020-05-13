formerly of Groton and LowellAYERMary M. (Kapenas) Marshall, 83, of Ayer, formerly of Groton and Lowell died Monday, May 4, 2020 at Nashoba Valley Medical Center, Ayer.Her husband, Paul A. Marshall, died in August 1982.Mrs. Marshall was born in Lowell, January 13, 1937, a daughter of John and Nora (Callahan) Kapenas and resided in Groton and Lowell before moving to Church Street in Ayer many years ago.Mrs. Marshall had worked at the George Frost Company in Shirley and Veryfine Company in Littleton. She was a member of St. Mary's Church in Ayer.Mrs. Marshall leaves her daughter, Margaret "Margot" Wilder of Clovis, CA; her son, John J. Marshall and his wife, Pam, of Clinton; two brothers, John Kapenas of Ashburnham, Richard Kapenas of Townsend; three grandchildren, Kateri Fronteras, Zachary Marshall, Ryan Marshall and two great-grandchildren, Troy Fronteras and Tyler Fronteras.She was the sister of the late Edward Kapenas of Townsend and Barbara Nowlan of California.MarshallFuneral services and burial will be held privately.The Anderson Funeral Home, 25 Fitchburg Rd., Ayer is assisting the family with arrangements.