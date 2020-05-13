Mary M. (Kapenas) Marshall
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
formerly of Groton and Lowell

AYER

Mary M. (Kapenas) Marshall, 83, of Ayer, formerly of Groton and Lowell died Monday, May 4, 2020 at Nashoba Valley Medical Center, Ayer.

Her husband, Paul A. Marshall, died in August 1982.

Mrs. Marshall was born in Lowell, January 13, 1937, a daughter of John and Nora (Callahan) Kapenas and resided in Groton and Lowell before moving to Church Street in Ayer many years ago.

Mrs. Marshall had worked at the George Frost Company in Shirley and Veryfine Company in Littleton. She was a member of St. Mary's Church in Ayer.

Mrs. Marshall leaves her daughter, Margaret "Margot" Wilder of Clovis, CA; her son, John J. Marshall and his wife, Pam, of Clinton; two brothers, John Kapenas of Ashburnham, Richard Kapenas of Townsend; three grandchildren, Kateri Fronteras, Zachary Marshall, Ryan Marshall and two great-grandchildren, Troy Fronteras and Tyler Fronteras.

She was the sister of the late Edward Kapenas of Townsend and Barbara Nowlan of California.

Marshall

Funeral services and burial will be held privately.

The Anderson Funeral Home, 25 Fitchburg Rd., Ayer is assisting the family with arrangements.



View the online memorial for Mary M. (Kapenas) Marshall


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Send Flowers
Burial
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Anderson & Son Funeral Home
25 Fitchburg Rd
Ayer, MA 01432
(978) 772-2355
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved