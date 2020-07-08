CHELMSFORD
Mary M. (Taggart) Villare, age 88, a longtime Chelmsford resident, passed away peacefully on July 1st, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late Paul R. Villare, Jr. with whom she shared 44 years of marriage until his passing in 1997. She was born on May 19th, 1932 in the town of Walpole and was the daughter of the late Mary K. Frasier, Victor Taggart and Sister to Robert Taggart. Mary was a Daughter, Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother to the Villare Clan. Born in East Walpole where she grew up and went to school, graduating from Brighton High in 1949. It was in school that her talent and love for singing was discovered. Her music teacher was certain she would become a professional singer in the future. After High School her first jobs were working in Boston, where she met her future Husband, Sergeant Paul Villare Jr, at a USO Club in 1953. They fell in love and were married in May of 1953 and began there adventure together at an Army Base in Germany. Together, Mary and Paul Jr traveled to several different Army postings, raising 4 children along the way. Upon Paul Jr's retirement, from the Army, they settled in Chelmsford where she worked in the Accountant Office for the Town of Chelmsford, rising to become the Assistant Town Accountant. Mary worked for the town of Chelmsford for over 20 years, finally retiring from her position in 1996. Throughout her life she was always there supporting her Children, Grand Children and Great-Grand Children. Always traveling numerous miles to be on the sidelines for Little League Games, School events or anyone of a dozen activities that they were engaged in. Often on the sideline yelling go Johnny, run Nicky, score Annie or Dom, fly Ashley, swim Maria. Whomever was on the field, court or stage, they could always look out into the crowd and see her face. Mary was forever slipping pocket money her Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren saying this is for you, don't tell you parents. She did this no matter how old they were always insisting that the money was just in case. She will be missed on the sidelines and in our hearts. Mary leaves her children; Lt. Col. Paul R. Villare, of Dale City, Virginia, Eugene Villare and his Wife Jeanne of Chelmsford, Mary Kathryn Villare of Chelmsford, and Robert Victor Villare and his wife Susan of Nashua, New Hampshire, her grandchildren; Jason, Michelle, Gina, Maria, Eugene, Sarah, Kimberly, John, Anne, Ashley and Nicholas; along with ten Great-Grandchildren (with two more on the way). Along with her Brother Robert Taggart and his wife Grace, Victor Taggart and his wife Martha, Marilyn and Rocoo Kujala, Madeline Taggart, William Taggart and his wife Mary. Funeral Services and Interment will be held privately. Arrangements have been entrusted to the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. Funeral Director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For online condolences please visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM
