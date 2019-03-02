Mary Molivas

Loving Wife, Mother and Grandmother



Mary (Gordon) Molivas, 95, of Dracut, passed away on Thursday, February 28th at D'Youville Life and Wellness Care Center, after a brief illness. She was the beloved wife of the late William J. Molivas, who passed away in 1999. Mary was born in Syracuse, NY., on July 26, 1923, a daughter of the late Kaliroy (Geogiadou) Gordon and Xenophon Gordon. She graduated from Syracuse Vocational High School. She was employed as a Supervisor of Collections for the Union National Bank for many years, until her retirement in 1987.



Mary was very talented and in her free time she could be found sewing, crocheting, cooking or baking for her family. Even though she had these many talents, her favorite was time spent with her family. She was everybody's YAYA, and she was loved by all that knew her.



Mary is survived and will be deeply missed by her daughter, Paula Meadows and her husband Jerry of Dracut and her son James Molivas and his wife Patricia of Nashua, NH, her grandchildren: William Molivas and his wife Sheila, Patricia Perry and her fiance William MacNichol, Diana Krek, Deborah Meadows, Jeffrey Meadows and his wife Carrie, Robert Molivas, Jillian Reed and her husband Joseph. She also leaves her sister Elaine Constas of Syracuse, NY as well as 8 great- grandchildren: Michael Byron, Jimi, Jesse, Kayla and Kyle Molivas, Alexis Perry, Jason Belanger and Molly Reed, many nieces and nephews and a special friend, Helen O'Neil.



She was also the sister of the late Helen Zeppos who passed away in 1951 and Molly Arides who passed away in 2018.



MOLIVAS - Family and friends may pay their respects on Monday, March 4th from 4-7PM in DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., DRACUT. Her funeral service will take place Tuesday morning at 9AM from the funeral home, followed by her funeral service at 10AM in Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church, Lowell. Burial will follow in Westlawn Cemetery, Lowell.