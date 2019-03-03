Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
(978) 957-5032
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
9:00 AM
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church
Lowell, MA
View Map
Mary (Gordon) Molivas of Dracut

Mary (Gordon) Molivas, 95, of Dracut. Family and friends may pay their respects on Monday, March 4th from 4-7PM in DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., DRACUT. Her funeral service will take place Tuesday morning at 9AM from the funeral home, followed by her funeral service at 10AM in Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church, Lowell. Burial will follow in Westlawn Cemetery, Lowell. To leave an online condolence, story or message, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home."
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 3, 2019
Download Now