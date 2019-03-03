|
|
Mary (Gordon) Molivas of Dracut
Mary (Gordon) Molivas, 95, of Dracut. Family and friends may pay their respects on Monday, March 4th from 4-7PM in DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., DRACUT. Her funeral service will take place Tuesday morning at 9AM from the funeral home, followed by her funeral service at 10AM in Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church, Lowell. Burial will follow in Westlawn Cemetery, Lowell. To leave an online condolence, story or message, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home."
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 3, 2019