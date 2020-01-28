|
longtime resident of Lowell; 77
LOWELL
Mary P. "Pat" (Lally) McGovern, age 77, a longtime resident of Lowell died Sunday, January 26, 2020 at her home. She was the wife of the late Donald F. McGovern, who died in 2006.
She was born in Somerville on May 19, 1942, and was a daughter of the late Thomas and Mary (Forristall) Lally. She was a graduate of St. Joseph High School in Somerville.
Pat spent her life tending to the needs of her home and family.
Her greatest joy in life came from hosting gatherings for her family and friends and taking care of children.
Pat is survived by her son, Michael McGovern and his wife Joan Prendergast of Chelmsford; her two daughters, Patricia Ann Gormley and her husband Brian of Hooksett, NH and Nancy McGovern of Lowell; three grandchildren, Jack McGovern, Maggie McGovern, and Faith Gormley; a brother-in-law, Jack McGovern of Lowell; three brothers, Thomas Lally of Medford, James Lally and his wife Elaine of Lynn, and David Lally and his wife Charlene of Tyngsboro; three sisters, Eileen Natale and her husband John of Woburn, Jeanne Brann of Vero Beach, FL, and Donna Lally and her longtime companion Tom Humphrey of Woburn; and many nieces and nephews.
She was also the sister of the late Paul Lally, Michael Lally, Gerry Carnes, and Mona Vail and the sister-in-law of the late, Francis McGovern and Marilyn (McGovern) Caruso.
MCGOVERN
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Pat's Life Celebration at the MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell on Wednesday from 4:00 until 8:00 PM. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday at 1:00 PM at St. Michael Church in Lowell. Burial in St. Mary Cemetery in Tewksbury. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Pat's name to Catie's Closet, 19 School St., Dracut, MA 01826. For condolences and directions, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 28, 2020