Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
(978) 251-4041
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary DiMartino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary R. (Avila) DiMartino

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary R. (Avila) DiMartino Obituary
Mary R. (Avila) DiMartino
of Chelmsford

Mary R. (Avila) DiMartino, 88, a life-long resident of Chelmsford died Monday, March 11, 2019 at Westford House in Westford.

She was married to the late Michael J. DiMartino, who died on October 17, 2010.

Born in Lowell, she was the daughter of the late Manuel and Capitolina Avila. She graduated from Chelmsford High School with the class of 1948.

Mary retired from the Lexington Minuteman Newspaper, where she worked as a proof reader. She had previously worked for the Fletcher Quarry Company of Westford.

She was a communicant of St. Mary Church and was involved in church activities and functions.

Mary enjoyed knitting, quilting and sewing.

She is survived by her brother, Manuel and his wife, Geraldine Avila of Chelmsford; sister, Beatrice and her husband, Robert Donnelly of Chelmsford and many nieces and nephews.

She was the sister of the late Louise and her husband, Vincent DiMartino of Webster, NY.

At Mary's request there were no visiting hours. A private Funeral Mass of Christian Burial was held yesterday, March 14, 2019 at St. Mary Church in Chelmsford. Burial was in St. Patrick Cemetery, Lowell. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-256-4040. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dolan Funeral Home
Download Now