Mary R. (Avila) DiMartino

of Chelmsford



Mary R. (Avila) DiMartino, 88, a life-long resident of Chelmsford died Monday, March 11, 2019 at Westford House in Westford.



She was married to the late Michael J. DiMartino, who died on October 17, 2010.



Born in Lowell, she was the daughter of the late Manuel and Capitolina Avila. She graduated from Chelmsford High School with the class of 1948.



Mary retired from the Lexington Minuteman Newspaper, where she worked as a proof reader. She had previously worked for the Fletcher Quarry Company of Westford.



She was a communicant of St. Mary Church and was involved in church activities and functions.



Mary enjoyed knitting, quilting and sewing.



She is survived by her brother, Manuel and his wife, Geraldine Avila of Chelmsford; sister, Beatrice and her husband, Robert Donnelly of Chelmsford and many nieces and nephews.



She was the sister of the late Louise and her husband, Vincent DiMartino of Webster, NY.



At Mary's request there were no visiting hours. A private Funeral Mass of Christian Burial was held yesterday, March 14, 2019 at St. Mary Church in Chelmsford. Burial was in St. Patrick Cemetery, Lowell.