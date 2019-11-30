Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Services
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
(978) 251-4041
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
Mary Rita Duffin Obituary
of Pepperell, formerly of N. Chelmsford

PEPPERELL

Mary Rita Duffin, 93, of Pepperell, formerly of N. Chelmsford where she was a resident for 84 years. She died on Thanksgiving Day, November 28, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was married to the late Edward R. Duffin Sr. who died December 28, 1984.

Born in Lowell, she was the daughter of the late Victor and Florence Beauregard. She graduated from Chelmsford High School with the class of 1944.

She retired from DUSO Box Co. in N. Chelmsford.

She was a communicant of St. John the Evangelist Church of Chelmsford, MA. She enjoyed reading and crocheting. Rita was an avid Red Sox fan.

She is survived by her son, Edward Duffin Jr. and his wife Paula of N. Chelmsford, her daughter, Patricia Conrad and her husband David of Pepperell, three grandchildren, Karin Graham and her husband Brent, Kristin Martin and her husband Shaun, and Kerri Duffin, four great-grandchildren, Ema and Conrad Graham, Savannah and Aleighanna Martin, and two nieces.

She was the sister of the late Paul and Raymond Beauregard.

DUFFIN

Mary Rita Duffin, 93, of Pepperell, formerly of N. Chelmsford died Nov. 28, 2019. Visiting hours Mon. 10 – 11am. Funeral Mon. at 11am at the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD. Burial in St. Joseph Cemetery, Chelmsford. Memorials may be made in her name to Merrimack Valley Hospice, 360 Merrimack St. Building 9, Lawrence MA 01843. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.



View the online memorial for Mary Rita Duffin
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 30, 2019
